Owens, Betty Jane



affectionately known as "Ma Betty" or "Betty Boop," went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on August 17, 1943, in Mulberry, Tennessee, Betty lived a life filled with faith, love, and dedication to serving others. Betty is survived by her son Charles Owens (Dory), daughter Nicole Wilcox, granddaughter Trinity Hancock, sister Lucretia Merritt, and close friend Regina Page. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Owens and Flossie Waggoner-Dean, as well as seven sisters and five brothers. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11AM, Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Phillips Temple CME Church. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



