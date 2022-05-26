journal-news logo
OWENS, Aaron Robert

Age 43 passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Springfield

Regional Medical Center, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Aaron was born on September 11th, 1978, in Springfield, Ohio. Aaron's hobbies were watching his favorite football team the Bengals, playing X-Box, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Breana Owens, daughters Kayden Givens-Owens, Shaniye Johnson, and Malorie Turner, Mother Debbie Doyle, brother Mike Owens, sisters Michaela (Tony) Owens, Pepper (Carl) Doyle, and many nieces and nephews.

Aaron was preceded in death by his father Michael Owens, brother Kunta Kenta Owens, grandparents Betty and

Nathaniel Doyle, grandparents Doris and Robert Owens. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, May 27th, 2022, from 4-6pm at Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required.

Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.

