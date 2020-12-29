OVERMAN, Alma M.



97, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Alma was born in Fort Loramie, Ohio, on September 17, 1923, to John & Rosa (Hoying) Luthman. She graduated from St. John High School in Maria Stein, where she was the Valedictorian of her class. She was an active member of Corpus Christi



Catholic Church, where she celebrated the teachings of the Catholic Church faithfully with her close friends of the Corpus Christi Prayer group for over 45 years. After raising eleven children, she started her career as a loan officer at the Corpus Christi Federal Credit Union, retiring 27 years later. Alma was known for her incredible and resilient spirit, thoughtful &



witty sense of humor and her life long love of dance, tennis, bowling and the Cincinnati Reds. She had three sons who served in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by her husband



Linus W. Overman, son Donald J. Overman, parents and



siblings, Albina Luthman, Coletta Schwieterman, Henry,



Urban, Larry, Paul, and Herman Luthman. Survived by her



loving children Robert (Carol), Patricia (Richard) Smith-Overman, William, James "Jimmy" (Elizabeth Diane;



deceased), Samuel (Jill), Susan (Bob) Hollingsworth, Kathleen, Jane (Pete) Gotthardt, John (Lisa) & Gerald "Jerry" (Daryl); 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, her loving companion and favorite dance partner for the last 7 years Will Hankey, the Corpus Christi Prayer Group & the Corpus /Mercy/Martyrs family. Friends and family may visit from



5-7 pm on Tuesday, December 29 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christie Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Alma will be laid to rest with her husband of 64 years at the Dayton National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

