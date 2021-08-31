OVERHOLTS, Tonya Lynn



Tonya Lynn Overholts, age 49 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born February 12, 1972, in Dayton. Tonya was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and niece. She always had a smile on her face. She had worked at GM (Moraine Assembly) for many years as well as in home health care. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Overholts, mother, Catherine Todd. Tonya will be missed by her loving children, Kenny Parrish (Stephanie) and Kaylee



Parrish (Randy Wuellner); grandchildren, Kailynn Parrish and Kyran Parrish; sisters, Christina (RJ) Shanklin and Tera (Charly) Rodgers; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday. Burial Poplar Hill Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Tonya or leave a condolence for her



family.

