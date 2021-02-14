OVERHOLSER, June Eilene



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away February 5, 2021. She was born on June 1, 1927, to the late Maude B. (McCafferty) and Charles E. Riley in Dayton, Ohio. June worked for more than 20 years as a Nurse, before she retired from Dr. George W. Marcus' office. She leaves to cherish her memory, her



daughters: Julie Overholser, Sue Brockman, son: Stephen



(Susan) Overholser, sister: Donna Walker, grandchildren: Rob (Jackie) Brockman, Wendy Brockman (Michael Bozarth), Chris Overholser, Tim Overholser, Caitlin Overholser, great-grandchildren: Carson and Mikey Brockman, special friends: Lois Billhimer, Eileen Pape, Barry Baker, and Coco McGuire, along with numerous other family members and friends. Along with her parents, June is preceded in death by her husband:



Donald S. Overholser, son-in-law: Rex Brockman, sisters-in-law: Carol Warf, Marilyn Tyson, mother and father-in-law: Mabel and Willard Overholser. A private graveside service will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home,



Englewood is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to Diabetes Dayton, (2555 S. Dixie Dr. Unit 112 Dayton, OH 45409). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

