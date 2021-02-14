X

Overholser, June

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

OVERHOLSER, June Eilene

Age 93, of Dayton, passed away February 5, 2021. She was born on June 1, 1927, to the late Maude B. (McCafferty) and Charles E. Riley in Dayton, Ohio. June worked for more than 20 years as a Nurse, before she retired from Dr. George W. Marcus' office. She leaves to cherish her memory, her

daughters: Julie Overholser, Sue Brockman, son: Stephen

(Susan) Overholser, sister: Donna Walker, grandchildren: Rob (Jackie) Brockman, Wendy Brockman (Michael Bozarth), Chris Overholser, Tim Overholser, Caitlin Overholser, great-grandchildren: Carson and Mikey Brockman, special friends: Lois Billhimer, Eileen Pape, Barry Baker, and Coco McGuire, along with numerous other family members and friends. Along with her parents, June is preceded in death by her husband:

Donald S. Overholser, son-in-law: Rex Brockman, sisters-in-law: Carol Warf, Marilyn Tyson, mother and father-in-law: Mabel and Willard Overholser. A private graveside service will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home,

Englewood is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Diabetes Dayton, (2555 S. Dixie Dr. Unit 112 Dayton, OH 45409). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.