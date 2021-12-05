OVERBY, Beverly A.



Beverly A. Overby, of Dayton, passed away on November 26, 2021. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Edward and Mae (Drouillard) Kanir. Beverly graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing on September 20, 1957, and married Donald Overby on February 5, 1958. Bev was



employed by Texas Instruments for 23 years as a Certified Occupational Nurse Specialist. In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her infant son Donald Jr., step-mother Lilyan, older brother Donald Edward, and half-brother John Michael.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (John) VanLeeuwen; granddaughter Emily (Jason) Sibole; grandson Joseph (Jackie) VanLeeuwen; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Violet Sibole, Evelyn Grace and Joseph VanLeeuwen II, half-sister Carolynne (John) Stabnick and many nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at The Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Bev's memory.


