OUELLETTE, Michael A.



61, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday evening, January 21, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 28, 1960, the son of Leon and Joan



(Marcy) Ouellette. Mike worked for Hobart (ITW) for over 30 years. He loved riding his Harleys, playing golf and spending time in the outdoors (bonfires and beer). He is survived by his mother of Urbana; life companion of nearly 30 years, Robin DeWitt; siblings, Chuckie, Larry, Eddie, Phillip, Mark, Linda, Doris, Debbie, and Wanda; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Tina. Mike's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a contribution to your local animal shelter. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



