X

OTY, Janice

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

OTY, Janice

Janice Oty, 69, of Springfield, died on April 9th, 2021. Services will be on Wednesday, April 12th, at 1:00 p.m., in the

Cornerstone Pentecostal Church of God, 3318 Dayton Rd., Springfield. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of

service. Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home.


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.