OTWORTH, John

2 hours ago

OTWORTH, John C.

Age 69, of Jamestown, passed away January 3, 2022, at

Miami Valley Hospital in

Dayton, Ohio. "Johnny O" was born July 25, 1952, to Betty (Raike) Otworth and the late Walter Otworth. John graduated from Beavercreek High School. He worked hard in

masonry and was a bricklayer until his death. Johnny O loved his family especially his nieces and nephews. He loved the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Football, and scratch off tickets. He is survived by his mother Betty (Raike) Otworth, sisters

Sandy (Steve) Sweat, and Becki Cole. A celebration of life gathering to be announced.

