OTSTOT, Charles Edward "Chuck"
Age 72, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Sunday, December 20th at 4:00 pm in the
LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a memorial
visitation from 2:00 pm until the start of the service. Livestreaming will begin at the time of service. The family requests that visitors follow COVID-19 safety restrictions. View Chuck's full obituary, view his
memorial video and leave condolences to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral