OSWALT, Merlin Richard



89, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on



November 19, 2021, after



complications from a heart



attack. He was born to Mark and Dorothy (Godown) Oswalt on September 28, 1932, in Greenville, Ohio. Merlin graduated from Franklin Monroe High School and went on to The Ohio State University where he received a degree in Veterinary Medicine. Merlin is survived by his long-term companion, Ruth Ann Needels; his daughters Crystal (Garrett) Oswalt Pontious, Coral (Derek) Small; grandsons Benjamin Small, Dan (Meghan) Oswalt, granddaughter Katie Oswalt; and two great-grandsons Noel and Micah Oswalt; his sister, Janice Kress; and numerous



nieces and nephews. Merlin was preceded in death by his



parents, Mark and Dorothy Oswalt; by his brother, Donovan Oswalt; and by his son, Sterling Oswalt.



Merlin began his lifetime career in veterinary medicine in private practice in West Alexandria, Ohio, then later moved to Middletown, Ohio. Merlin retired from veterinary medicine to Heber Springs, Arkansas, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was an avid Ohio State Football fan. Merlin was a Master Gardener and always shared his bounty with others. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Heber Springs, Arkansas, and taught adult Bible classes for many years. He also was active in the local Senior Citizen Center where he encouraged others and shared his



optimism. Merlin was known for his unique sense of humor, and he always enjoyed a good prank. The family has been humbled hearing stories from many individuals of how he



impacted their lives and gave wise counsel.



Memorial services will be held in both Heber Springs and Greenville, Ohio, in the future. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

