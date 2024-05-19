Oswalt, Don

Oswalt, Don E.

Don E. Oswalt of Bellbrook born December 20 1932 passed away peacefully May 13 2024. Preceded in death by wife Nancy and son Terry. He is survived by 5 of 6 sons, Steve,Bruce,Ken(Beverly),Ron and Greg(Julie Brock) and grandchildren Rebecca Oakes,Kevin Oswalt(Kelsey),Molly Miller(Alan),Andrew Oswalt(Mackenzie)and Kyle Oswalt ; great grandchildren Adrianna and Sebastian Oakes,Max and Tony Oswalt, Annie and Keegan Miller,and Parker Oswalt

Don was a beloved teacher and coach and for him " it was not hard to love people." Per his wishes there will be no visitation or service.

