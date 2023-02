OSTROWSKI, Helmut



Age 99 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife Hildegard Ostrowski and parents Franz and Anna Ostrowski. He is Survived by his daughters Heike (Doug) Hudson-Loughman and Hella H. Scott, grandchildren Anika (Jonathan) Kim, Cory (Hillary) Hudson, Stephanie (Nick) Sansone, and Adrianne Scott, and great-grandchildren Nolan Kim, J.J. Kim, Miller Kim, Ella Hudson, Lucy Hudson, Abigail Sansone, William Sansone, Leo Alimonos, and Eliza Alimonos. Services are pending.



