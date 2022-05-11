journal-news logo
X

OSTENDORF, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

OSTENDORF, Charles H. "Charley"

Age 84, of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on August 22, 1937, the son of Francis and Catherine (Schnapp) Ostendorf. Charley was a 1955 graduate of

Hamilton Catholic High School. He had been employed at Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1999 after 41 years of service. Charley was a dedicated member of St. Julie Billiart Church where he had served as an usher for many years. Survivors

include his wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Groh) Ostendorf;

daughters, Anita (Tim) Isgro and Alisa (Brian) McGill;

grandchildren, Chelsea, Sean, Eric, Kyle and Ryan McGill,

other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill and Mark Ostendorf and sister, Joan Palmieri. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Badin High School or St. Julie Billiart Church. The family requests masks to be worn to keep everyone safe for both the visitation which will be Wednesday (today) at the Colligan Funeral Home from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at St. Julie Billiart Church 10:00 AM. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://colliganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
LOTZ, Loren
5
YORK, Ricky
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top