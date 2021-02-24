OSMAN, Sarah

OSMAN (Allen), Sarah Elizabeth



Born July 8, 1929, in Campton, Wolfe County, Kentucky. Passed February 22, 2021. Sarah was preceded in death by her late husband M. Floyd Osman Jr. They were married July of 1963. They previously resided at 6030 Deerfield Street, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Rufus Allen and Julia (Taulbee) Allen, both deceased of Campton Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother Roger Allen and sister-in-law Goldie Allen, of Brighton, Michigan. She is survived by her son, Don Allen Holbrook, Ph.D and his wife Laurie (Lutz) Holbrook of Las Vegas, NV; her grandsons, LT. Ian Connor Holbrook, U.S. Army, Aidan McCallister Holbrook; her niece Lorena (Allen) Bray (MI); and great-nieces Gina Walker, Rusdina Cope, and Candetta Harvey all of Michigan. Sarah was a teacher, secretary and bookkeeper during her career and she graduated from Lee's Junior College in Jackson, Kentucky. Funeral viewing will be from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday the 28th of February at Morton Whetstone Funeral Home at 139 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio. Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in



Sarah's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstone FH.com.

