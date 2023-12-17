Osborne, Lowell Preston



Lowell Preston Osborne, passed away peacefully in his home on December 15, 2023, at the age of 88. A celebration of life on December 30th from 4:00-6:00pm in The Landing at Littleton & Rue concluding with military honors. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





