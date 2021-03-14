OSBORNE, Billie Sue



Age 93 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born April 11, 1927, in Gainesboro, Tennessee, to the late Martin Luther and Carrie Lynn. Billie Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time member of the Huber Heights Church of God where she also participated in the Women's



Society and the Young at Heart Club. At the church, she enjoyed working in the kitchen, decorating the tables for events and was an active member of the Master's Closet. She retired from General Motors. Along with her parents, Billie Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Osborne; and siblings, James Lynn, Luther



Morgan Lynn "Bud", Christine Maxwell and Mildred Poteet. Billie Sue will be missed by her loving sons, Ron Osborne and Dennie Osborne; two grandsons, Kevin (Stephanie) Osborne and Jason (Andrea) Osborne; and six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Aubrey, Brody, Jozie, Ellie and Sophie. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville. Contributions may be made in Billie Sue's memory to the Huber Heights Church of God. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order where face masks are required in all public building. To share a memory of Billie Sue or a condolence to her family, visit



