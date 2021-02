ORTQUIST,



Marie Cathleen "Caty"



Caty Caldwell Ortquist passed on February 5, 2021, in Baytown, Texas, after a



courageous battle with



Alzheimer's Disease. Surviving Caty is her husband Richard



"Dick" Ortquist and many



other loving family members. Please find more details at https://everloved.com/life-of/marie-cathleen-ortquist.