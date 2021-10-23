ORTIZ, Christopher Michael Anthony



Christopher passed away on October 20, 2021. It says in Luke 23:43 "Jesus answered him,"Truly I tell you today you will be with me in paradise. Christopher was born on July 25th 1980, to Michael Cross and Loveisha Ortiz. He was a caring and



supportive to all that he came in contact with him.



Christopher was raised by his mother and as he grew into



fatherhood. He became the definition of a SUPER DAD. He lived out his main goal which was to put his kids first in his life no matter what was happening with him. He loved to play video games especially Walking Dead and Game of Thrones. In his adult years Christopher developed a stronger relationship with his father. They talked about issues that were going on in his life, kids and his relationships. He had the love of his life Kelly Scullin, his girlfriend and companion for life.



Christopher was able to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to meet his grandparents Granville and Charlotte Cross. He



also has an Uncle Paul Cross and an Aunt Tamara Cross.



Christopher came to Durham, N.C. to be with his half sister Dominique Cross for the birth of her daughter Carmen. Alexis Cross is the other half sister to Christopher. He enjoyed talking to Sheila Mullen and her parents Mamie and Percy Mullen.



After Christopher had his life changing motorcycle accident which led to his debilitation, he remained resilient during his treatment and kept a positive attitude. His family in Durham kept up with the progress as much as they were allowed until we learned that on October 3rd he passed on to the heavens that were waiting for him. Christopher was very special and loved, and he will be sorely missed.

