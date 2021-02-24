ORTH, Jack



Jack Orth, age 77, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021. He is Survived by his wife, Marjorie A. (Guess) Orth; daughters, Sue Orth and husband Rick,



Cynthia Hill and husband Dick; son, James Campbell and wife Lavonne; grandchildren, Cory, Keri, Rachel, Ben and Michelle, and 8 great-grandkids. Jack was the Service Manager at Hal Gilliam Ford and Salem Mall Lincoln Mercury & operated



Happy Jacks Butcher Shop with his family. His greatest pleasure was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who



lovingly called him Tickle Jack. He was a great Father and Friend to many. In Lieu of flowers donations to COVID. Private services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Services are entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of



sympathy can be made at trostelchapman.com.



