Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ORTH, Jack

Jack Orth, age 77, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2021. He is Survived by his wife, Marjorie A. (Guess) Orth; daughters, Sue Orth and husband Rick,

Cynthia Hill and husband Dick; son, James Campbell and wife Lavonne; grandchildren, Cory, Keri, Rachel, Ben and Michelle, and 8 great-grandkids. Jack was the Service Manager at Hal Gilliam Ford and Salem Mall Lincoln Mercury & operated

Happy Jacks Butcher Shop with his family. His greatest pleasure was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who

lovingly called him Tickle Jack. He was a great Father and Friend to many. In Lieu of flowers donations to COVID. Private services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Services are entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of

sympathy can be made at trostelchapman.com.




Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

