OROSZI, Thelma

OROSZI (Barcus),



Thelma Louise



Our treasure, passed away on 10 February 2021, age 86. Born September 1934, to Florance (Stockman) and Freeman



Barcus in Dayton, Ohio. She was a longtime resident of Vandalia, living in the house that Dad bought as a wedding present for his bride since 1954. Her working life began early as a staff cafeteria helper at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was a telephone



operator for Ma Bell; a bank teller and account manager for Merchants, Third National, Winters and Farmers Banks. Mom loved life. She created a fun and adventurous home in



support of her beloved husband, Alex, who passed away



October 2007. She was a great cook, enjoying trying out new recipes. She loved singing with her sisters and in the church choir, taking walks with her husband, her kids and grandkids, loved playing badminton, Scrabble, checkers, UNO, making pancakes for her grandkids during sleepovers, and all things Alex. Preceding her in death sisters, Phylis, Dolores, Nancy and Norma, brothers, Kenny and Jim. She is survived by brothers, Howard and Dennis, sons, Steve (Melissa) and Tom (Chris); daughter, Denise; 4 grandkids, Clayton, Olivia, Bradley and Briana; 4 great-grandkids, Easton, Kade, Eloise and Charlotte, along with her many nieces, nephews, and in-law brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank Dr. Sally McIntyre at Belmont Physicians for her caring guidance and suggestion to read "The 36-Hour Day" by Nancy L. Mace, MA, and Peter V. Rabins, MD, MPH. Moms decline was a slow, agonizing, deafening silence. She is greatly missed. She is now surrounded in Gods Glory and that is what gives her family peace. She is not silent any longer. God added a great alto to His choir. Sing it to the Heavens Thelma. Sing it to His glory… "When the shadows of this life have flown. Like a bird from prison bars has flown…I'll fly away… To a land where joy shall never end." Albert E. Brumley. Mom was courageous throughout her battle with vascular dementia. Her withered body is a testament to her faith and salvation in Christ. He wrapped her up in His love. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 19 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH. Interment will follow at Centerville Cemetery, Washington Twp. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation or volunteer your time to Hospice of Dayton or to an Alzheimer's Research Group in Thelma's memory.

