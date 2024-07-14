OROSZI, Albert



passed away peacefully on July 7, 2024, at the age of 95, in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Rott Oroszi, and survived by his stepson, Dale Stapp (wife, Eileen), his grandson, Daniel Stapp, (wife Azumi) and his great-granddaughter, Ophelia Stapp who all live in Oregon. Albert enjoyed hunting with Dale in upstate New York and fishing together in Oregon, Canada and Alaska. He also took pleasure in the time spent with his grandson and great-granddaughter when they could get back to Ohio. Albert was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Albert's career as a Sales Service Manager at McCauley Aircraft was marked by his dedication and exemplary work ethic. His professional life was paralleled by an active involvement in various associations, where he was a respected Freemason, a



proud member of the Antioch Shrine and Scottish Rite, and a cherished member of the Quiet Birdmen. An avid sportsman, Albert found joy and camaraderie in the great outdoors. His legacy is carried on by his loving nieces and nephews, who will forever cherish the memories of their beloved uncle. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com