ORMBREK, Glenn Gilbert



age 82, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Soin Medical Center. Glenn was born December 23, 1940, in Seattle, WA, son of Gilbert and Eugenia (Niblack) Ormbrek. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Cotterman), of 42 years, daughter Emily Neace, son Nathaniel (Sarah) Ormbrek, and seven grandchildren, Ashley, Christina, Jennifer, and Daniel Neace, and Deklen and Aubrey Ormbrek and Alex Luke. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Barbara Hansen, Judith Kraft, and Janette Simonson. He graduated from Calumet High School in Chicago, the University of Illinois, and the University of Santa Clara. Glenn served in the US Marine Corps Reserves. He worked for Lockheed Missiles & Space Co., Sunnyvale, CA and at the Air Force Materials Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he retired as a Senior Structural Materials Engineer in 2002. He was a member of Grace Communion International Church, where her served as treasurer for five years, and the Sons of American Revolution. Family to receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from Noon until time of service at 1:30pm, with Rev. Rick Shallenberger officiating. Burial to follow in the Mount Zion Shoup Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com