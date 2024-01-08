Orehowsky, Elisabeth

Orehowsky (Broerman), Elisabeth "Liz"



Elisabeth Orehowsky, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29 at River Oaks, Miamisburg.



She was born Feb 3, 1937, in Sidney, OH to Elmer and Mary Broerman. Liz was a graduate of Sidney Holy Angels High School and Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing (1958). She began her nursing career at Good Sam followed by more than twenty years of service in the practice of Dr. Alan Horwitz, who treated her like family. She concluded her nursing career at Good Sam and WPAFB Medical Center.



As a young woman Liz enjoyed solo international travel and had a lifelong passion for her family, current events, politics, and genealogy. Liz loved people and maintained her connections to friends and family near and far. She was a dog lover and always enjoyed making a new canine friend.



Liz married USAF CMSgt. (Ret.) Francis "Ski" Orehowsky September 6, 1981 and enjoyed a loving marriage filled with family, friends and travel until his death in 2019.



After marrying Frank, Liz adopted his Central European cultural heritage as they both enjoyed fellowship and dancing as members of the American Czech-Slovak Club.



Liz was preceded in death by her brothers Elmer Jr. and Thomas. The three comprised a tightly bound, self-sufficient trio of rascals raised by a traveling single dad after the passing of their mother when all three were under the age of 10. She is survived by four nieces and one nephew who will greatly miss their favorite aunt, her lifelong friend and nursing classmate Winnie Gillotti, and a stepson Michael Orehowsky (Woodbridge VA).



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg at 11:00 AM on January 13, 2024. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to The American Czech-Slovak Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton OH 45404.



Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences can be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com



