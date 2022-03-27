ORD, GEORGE VAN

VAN ORD, George D.



George D. Van Ord, 92, of Springfield, passed away March 18, 2022, in Northwood Care Center. He was born August 21, 1929, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of George C. and Edith (Durnell) Van Ord. Mr. Van Ord was a lifetime member of Clark Masonic Lodge and he was a member of the Eagles and the Sertoma Club. He was retired from SPECO. George enjoyed flying, dancing and socializing. He is survived by his loving companion, dancing partner and care giver, Helen Gueth; her children: Jay Pakison (Wendy), Sharon Terry (Ray), Dona Reifenberg and Joe Peck (Karen). George always said that Helen's children were very good to their "Mumma". Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Rose Van Ord; a special niece, Patty Edgell; special friends: Steve, Phil, Jim, Glena and David and two fur babies, Lexi and Precious. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elva M. Van Ord. At George's request, his remains were cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

