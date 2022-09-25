journal-news logo
ORBAN, Sue

ORBAN, Sue Anne

75, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in her home with her daughter at her bedside.

She was born April 15, 1947, in Athens, Ohio, to the late Carleton and Martha (Early) Stanley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Orban; and also her loving dog, Darla.

Sue is survived by her children, Melissa Orban and Mark Orban both of Miamisburg; sisters, Debbie (Steven) Hogue and Karla Stanley; four nieces and nephews; as well as her childhood friend, Susan Jennings.

She worked as a nurse at Sycamore Hospital for over 20 years and taught nursing students for several years at numerous places. Sue enjoyed playing Bunko, collecting dolls, and traveling.

A private service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA or to the donor's favorite charity.


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

