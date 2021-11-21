ORAM, Donna

ORAM (Dean), Donna



Age 74 of Huber Heights, passed away on November 18, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 10, 1947, to David and Mary



(Powell) Dean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law



Larry Witte, Michael McMahon, Stan Mayes and nephew Duane Sease. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry. She is also survived by five sisters: Della (James) Hoffman, Diane Dean, Dorothy Mayes, Denise McMahon-Brinson, and Deborah Witte, brother-in-law Leonard (Carol) Oram, as well as nieces and nephews: Betsie (Brian) Reynolds, Beth (Eddie) Weter,



Nathan Mayes, Christy Sease, Tori Mayes, Jon Mayes, Jeannie Oram, Jessica (Adam) Brockman, and Sarah (Phillip) Pettit, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Donna was a proud member of the first graduating class at Carroll High School, in 1965. She had a 30 plus year career at Ohio Bell/AT&T. After retirement, she worked part time at the Huber Heights library. She loved to travel, taking many motorcycle trips across the country with her husband and enjoying cruises with friends and family. She enjoyed nature and her beloved cats. The family would like to thank the staff at Bellbrook Health and Rehab for their special care. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm, Monday, November 22, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be the following day, Tuesday, November 23rd at 11am at St. Helen Catholic Church with burial immediately following in Beavertown Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com