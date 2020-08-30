ORAHOOD, Larry Vance Larry Vance Orahood, 75, of South Vienna, passed away August 27, 2020, at OSU Hospital East. He was born August 19, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Clarence Marion and Phyllis Jane (Dewitt) Orahood. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked at Cricket Valley Structures and was a member of Springfield Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol (Fife) Orahood; three children, Tamara Brown of Springfield, Larry Orahood of Chillicothe, and Mike (Amy) Orahood of S. Vienna; grandchildren, Brandon (Shelby), Megan, Kaira (Greg), Michael (Erika), Bradley (Kourtney), Chase, Sydney, Samantha, Sean, Cole (Hayley), Ashley (Ethan); great-grandchildren, Deven, Landon, Gabriel, Sophia, Ian, Colton; siblings, Linda Powell, Pamela Nesselrotte, Rhonda Travis, Darrell Dixon, Kevin Dixon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Larry was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who was loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

