Orahood, Landon Jay



Landon Jay Orahood, 15, of Catawba, tragically passed away on July 3, 2024, as a result of an accident.



He was born on April 11, 2009, the son of Elizabeth "Paige" Lockard and Brandon J. Orahood.



Landon loved fishing, riding his dirt bike and just being outside. He also enjoyed playing baseball where he played for Northwestern Baseball Association. Landon was an avid hunter and enjoyed taking cruises with his family. He will be sadly and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his parents; one brother, Kanon Burgert and many other loving family members.



Landon was preceded in death by his great-grandpa, Larry Burr; papa, Roger Morris; papa, Larry Orahood; great-grandma, Jan Lockard and aunt, Miranda Morris.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship, 4401 Allison Rd, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.



Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 P.M. in the church.



Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:55 P.M.



Burial will follow in McConkey Cemetery, South Vienna, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made in Landon's memory to the family in care of Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, 257 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



