OLT, Janet A.



Age 91 of Dayton, OH, peacefully passed away at Kettering Medical Center while surrounded by love, Friday evening, April 29, 2022. She was born



Friday, January 16, 1931, to



Edward and Elsa (neé Rinne) Olt. Janet graduated from



Stivers High School, attended Wright State University, and



Miami University - Middletown. She worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company for 4 years, then 30 years as a supervisor for Ohio Bell



Telephone Company (both now known as AT&T). Janet retired from AT&T and worked as a Travel Agent for another 18 years! After a second retirement, in her spare time, while



serving on several boards with David's United Church of Christ, Janet selflessly volunteered more than 4000 hours for Kettering Medical Center, as well as delivered mobile meals to local families for Meals-On-Wheels.



For 17 years, Janet belonged to the Ohio State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood - a women's-only Philanthropic Educational Organization that celebrates the advancement of women, providing education through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College. The P.E.O. Sisterhood members are motivated to achieve their highest aspirations, and helping other women reach for the stars through state and international educational projects. (More information can be found by visiting: http://www.ohiopeo.org/ ) Janet also loved to travel. So many summers were spent enjoying Douglas Lake, MI. She enjoyed classical music, particularly



attending live events by Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, as well as attending musicals and plays. In her later years, she would spend hours and hours working on cross-word puzzles and playing computer



Solitaire. Janet is preceded in death by both parents, Edward and Elsa; siblings, Martha Breidenbach, Edward R., Kurt, and Robert Olt, as well as Charlotte Cole. She is survived by a dear friend Sarah Hartman. Also survived by nephews, James (Sue) Breidenbach, Steve (Sue) Olt, Thomas Olt, Kurtis (Harriet) Olt, Paul, Anthony, and Michael Cole; nieces Roberta Olt and



Kathy Olt-Phillips. Grandnieces and nephews John (Bridget), Jeff (Stephanie), Jason (Tonya), Josh (Anna) Breidenbach,



Jessica (Josh) Epstein, Jason (Wendy) Olt, Katie (Abe) Monajjem, April and Heather Olt, Jenny (Adam) Swope,



Rachel Phillips, Madison, Annie and Abby Olt, Eric, Andrew (Melissa) Nicholas Cole, Laura (Will) McAdams. Great-grandnieces and nephews Graham, Chase, Harper, Loren, Mia, Elias, Pali and Han Breidenbach, as well as Anna and Hayden Moore. Grayson and James Epstein, Charlie and Dylan Olt,



Cody, Kanyon and Jackson Monajjem, Hannah, Gavin and Isaac Swope, Bijou and Zephyr Edwards, Maddie and Max Cole, Jack and James McAdams, as well as Annalee Jane Olt. A Memorial Visitation will begin Saturday morning, May 14th at 10 am at David's United Church of Christ with Memorial



Service to begin at 11 am. Private interment will have taken place at David's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request of donations to be sent in Janet's memory to David's United Church of Christ or the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Services in care of Schlientz & Moore



Funeral Home. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at www.DaytonFunerals.com.

