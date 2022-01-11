OLSON, Thomas



Thomas R. Olson 77, of Monroe, died on Saturday, January 08, 2022, at Deceased's Residence. He was born on Tuesday, May 30, 1944, in Iron Mountain, MI, to Gunnard and Genevieve (Pinkart) Olson. Tom served in the United States



Army then worked for Armco Steel Corp for 30 years. After retiring he operated a lawn care business. He loved fishing and boating and making bird houses. Thomas is survived by his wife Patty (Norris Kinser) Olson and her family, son



Thomas E. Olson, sister Darlene (Ray) Witte, many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Cheryl Olson. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. A memorial service will follow Friday, January 14, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B. Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

