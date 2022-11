OLSON, Marjory Olsen



Died on October 28, 2022 (age 92), Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. From Washington DC area, began to visit daughter's family in Oakwood, Ohio, in 2011. Resident of One Lincoln Park in Kettering, 2016 to 2018. Followed daughter's family to Minnesota in 2018. Preceded in death by her husband Fred Lewis Olson, who passed the previous day, her parents, and her sister Ruth Ilsley. Survived by three children and five grandchildren. Funeral private.



