OLSON, Howard K.



70, of Springfield, passed away on June 14, 2021. He was born in 1950, the son of George and Sylvia Olson. He graduated from South High in 1968, where he met his high school sweetheart, Pamela. They were married on Howard's 20th birthday, so he wouldn't forget his anniversary. Howard and



Pamela were married for over 50 years.



Howard was a 1970 graduate of Clark State and a Vietnam veteran stationed at Phu Bi. "We got to get out of this place."



Survivors include his grateful wife, Pamela; son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Olson; daughter, Jennifer (Rick) James; grandson, Alexander; siblings, Peter (Judy), Arvid (Susan), Christine (Ron) Wolgast. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Diane, and her husband Stan Dickerson.



Howard lived a good and happy life with his loving wife and enjoyed raising their two children.



Howard says:



"I am saddened by the violence growing up and more so now. Why can't we all get along together, respect each others' lives and make this a better world; a world of peace, hope, and kindness. I look at this world, so broken and fallen, sometimes I wonder, Lord, do you hear us calling? Why Lord? I'm asking you. It can't be the way you intended it, Lord. Why won't you take back control of this earth? I'm ashamed to even ask, God, are you still in control? We are His hands and His feet. You said why? Child, I'm asking you, what did you think that I put you here for? Why are the nations corrupted by war? This is not the way I intended it for. Why? He's asking us "why?" Thank you son, Rick, for these lyrics.



"Please take me home."



