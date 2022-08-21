OLIVER, Russell M. "Russ"



Age 78, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Russ loved reading, playing UNO with his family, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling all over as well as many car and boat rides. Russ was a dedicated member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #729 in Kettering and served as their secretary for many years. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, William and Audrey Oliver; brother, Larry Oliver; and by a son, William Witt. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Oliver who cared for him during his illness. He is also survived by a brother, Rudolph (Nancy) Oliver; sons, Martinis (Amy) Lyons, Chavez (Cathy) Lyons, Charles Witt Jr., Mark (Katie) Oliver, Stephen (Austin) Witt, Charles Witt Thompson, and Keith Johnson; daughter, Jennifer (John) Davis; 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.

