OLIVER, Allison Nycole
Age 31, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, June 18, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH. Visitation
10-11 am. (Mask Required).
Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
