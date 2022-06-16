OLIVER, Allison Nycole



Age 31, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, June 18, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH. Visitation



10-11 am. (Mask Required).



Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

