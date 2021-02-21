OLIVER, Alene

OLIVER (Malchow), Alene W.



Age 101 of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son: Glenn (Donna) Oliver, daughters: Linda Kepler-Oliver, Nancy Maggerd-Oliver,



son-in-law: Butch Traylor, 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Chris and Florence Malchow, daughters: Donella Traylor, Rita Troutman,



son-in-law: Rick Troutman, sisters: Edith Peterson, Lucille Duke, brother: Edward Malchow and Cecil Malchow. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



