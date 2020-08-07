X

OLINGER, ELBERT

Obituaries | 4 hours ago

OLINGER, Elbert James James Elbert Olinger, departed this life on July 23, 2020. Born September 22, 1950, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Wallace & Florine (Walker) Olinger. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1969. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1972 where he received numerous awards. He retired from General Motors Truck and Bus after 37 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife, Margo; son, Marcus; parents, Wallace & Florine Olinger; and brother, Vincent. He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Damon (Latosha) and DeJuan (Towana); daughter, Tiffany; sisters, Gloria (Patrick) Nukpor, Geraldine (Duane Sr.) Grant, Krezeal Henderson and Zola Williams; brothers, Wallace Olinger, Larry (Treva) Olinger, Roger (Stephanie) Olinger, and Harold Olinger; mother-in-law, Lena Strange; brothers-in-law, Tony Rakestraw, Brett (Cassandra) Strange and David (Nina) Strange; grandchildren, Daniel Ivery, Erionna Olinger, Damarion Ivery, Eugene Roberts, Jasmine (Kegan) Wills, Monet Colon, and Mia Colon; great-grandson, K.J. Wills; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private Family Graveside Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.