OLINGER, Elbert James James Elbert Olinger, departed this life on July 23, 2020. Born September 22, 1950, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Wallace & Florine (Walker) Olinger. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1969. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1972 where he received numerous awards. He retired from General Motors Truck and Bus after 37 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife, Margo; son, Marcus; parents, Wallace & Florine Olinger; and brother, Vincent. He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Damon (Latosha) and DeJuan (Towana); daughter, Tiffany; sisters, Gloria (Patrick) Nukpor, Geraldine (Duane Sr.) Grant, Krezeal Henderson and Zola Williams; brothers, Wallace Olinger, Larry (Treva) Olinger, Roger (Stephanie) Olinger, and Harold Olinger; mother-in-law, Lena Strange; brothers-in-law, Tony Rakestraw, Brett (Cassandra) Strange and David (Nina) Strange; grandchildren, Daniel Ivery, Erionna Olinger, Damarion Ivery, Eugene Roberts, Jasmine (Kegan) Wills, Monet Colon, and Mia Colon; great-grandson, K.J. Wills; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private Family Graveside Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

