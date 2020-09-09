OLDIGES, Mary Louise "Mary Lou" 83, of Beavercreek, passed away surrounded by her three sons, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital after a short but courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born in Egypt, Ohio, on May 28, 1937, to the late Clemens and Ida Bruns Poeppelman. Mary Lou graduated from Minster High School in 1955. She retired from Fifth Third Bank where she worked as a Teller. Mary Lou was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. Her cheerful disposition was always warm and welcoming to those around her. She was a model of positivity and fitness. She participated in many 5K marathons; earning multiple top place finishes. Mary Lou enjoyed baking cookies you could count on getting a fresh baked cookie whenever you went to her house. She also enjoyed shopping, working crossword puzzles, working in her yard, and beach vacations. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ron Oldiges, the love of her life; a son, Greg; grandson, Ryan; 5 sisters, and 1 brother. She is survived by her sons, Scott Oldiges (Cathy), Glen Oldiges (Patti), Jack Oldiges (Becky); grandchildren, Jackie, Susan Ball (Adam), Beth, Kelly, Michael, Tyler, Kristen Spencer (Zach), and Jessica Rosenbaum (Austin); great-grandchildren, Thomas and Lillian Ball; sisters, Edith Pleiman and Joan Schwieterman (Bill). Family will greet friends on Thursday, September 10, from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 11, at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton. Family and close friends will gather at 9:30 am at Routsong Funeral Home before the mass. Private burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Lou's name to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 4370 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Condolences can be shared at www.routsong.com.

