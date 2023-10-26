Oldham, William



age 82 of Dayton, departed this life on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. A native of Mt. Sterling, KY. Preceded in death by his sons Deron & William Oldham Jr. Survived by his wife of 59 years Sandra Jean Oldham, a sister, Diane Clemons, a son Bryant (Donya) Oldham, a host of other family & friends. Visitation 10 AM, Monday, October 30, 2023 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 15 Reisinger Ave. Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

