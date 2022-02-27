Hamburger icon
OLDHAM, Deron

1 hour ago

OLDHAM, Deron W.

57, of Dayton, Ohio. Gained his wings Monday, February 21, 2022. Walk through visitation 9-10 A.M. The family will be present at 9:30 AM., followed by Homegoing Celebration, 10 AM., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd. Trotwood, OH 45426. Interment Dayton

National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


