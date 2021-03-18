OGLETREE, Laura Arlean



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St.



Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45426, with Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. K. Speare-Hardy II officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be in West Memory Gardens Cemetery.


