OGLETREE, Sr.,



Andre' Alonzo



Age 48, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, November 5, at



Pleasant Green M.B. Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Visitation



10am-1pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.