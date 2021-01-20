OGDEN, Roseann M.



"Rosie"



ROSEANN "ROSIE" M. OGDEN, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, January 18, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 28, 1950, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Elwood R. and Marjorie L. (Smittle) Smith. Rosie worked as a drug and



alcohol therapist for 10 years. Survivors include her two sons, Mike Jr. (Jennifer) Ogden and Elwood Ogden both of Springfield; two brothers, Rick and Jimmy (Darlene) Smith both of Springfield; one sister, Julie Ogden-Baker and her daughter, Janice; three grandchildren, Jesse, Riley and Matthew Ogden; one great-grandson, Kowen Ogden and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike E. Ogden Sr. in September of 2017, and one brother, Rodney Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Rosie's life will be held on Friday at 9:30 am in the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel with Pastor Vicki Case officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Maplewood Church of Nazarene, 110 Lawnview Ave., Springfield, OH. 45505. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



