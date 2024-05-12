Ogden, Robert J.



On May 5, 2024, Robert J. Ogden passed away in hospice care at Oakwood Village, Springfield, Ohio. Although Robert Joseph Ogden was born in Greensburg, Indiana on August 4, 1930, he was raised, along with his brother, Thomas Elmer Ogden, MD, primarily in Delaware, Ohio by his parents Elmer and Thelma Ogden. After graduating from Delaware Willis High School, Bob attended Ohio Wesleyan University from 1948-1952. Bob's parents spent years in the Philippines in the growing telegraph industry before re-settling In Ohio. Bob followed his parents' vocation in joining the US Airforce as a 2nd Lieutenant Communications Officer in 1952. He rose to 1st Lieutenant while serving in North Africa during the Korean War, installing radio towers. Although his active duty concluded in 1956, Bob remained a member of the Airforce Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1962. After working as a sales control manager for the Glidden Company in Baltimore, Maryland, Bob moved into the finance department at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Youngstown, Ohio in 1965, rising to assistant treasurer. After re-locating to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bob began working for Copperweld Steel. Bob married Lorraine Nachtsheim, in Mt. Lebanon, PA in 1986. Bob worked as credit manager at Armco Steel in Mansfield, Ohio, from 1986 until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, Bob & Lorraine moved to Ashland, Ohio where they were involved members of Trinity Lutheran Church. They hosted several Ashland University exchange students in their home, from Germany, China and Saudi Arabia. Bob also began his second career as a substitute teacher. Throughout his life Bob was an avid golfer. In 2017, the couple re-located to Springfield, Ohio where they joined Grace Lutheran Church. Bob worked occasionally as a substitute teacher and tutor at Snowhill Elementary. He also led bible study groups at the Masonic Home and Grace Lutheran. Robert is survived by his wife, Lorraine E. Ogden, his former wife, Alice S. Ogden, his son, Mark (Debbie) Ogden, his daughters Rebecca (Braxston) Lee and Deborah (Jan) Ogden and six grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 11:00am  12:00p.m at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pk. Springfield, Ohio with memorial service beginning at 12pm. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be forwarded to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com