OGDEN, Arthur B.



101, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was born November 10, 1920, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Clinton and Ivy



Myrtle (Mefford) Ogden.



Arthur served his country in the United States Army in World War II. During the Battle of the Bulge, Arthur was taken as a prisoner of war. Arthur was later awarded a Purple Heart.



He is survived by his children, Michael Ogden and Lisa Ogden Nace and her husband, Chris; grandson, Chad Nace and his girlfriend, Taite Ackley.



Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Ogden.



Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center, Dialysis Ward, at 4100 West Third St, Dayton, Ohio 45428.



Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

