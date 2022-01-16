OGBOLU, Catherine

OGBOLU, Reverend Catherine Ngboafor



Reverend Catherine Ngboafor Ogbolu stepped unto glory on January 11th, 2022, in Miamisburg, OHIO, after a long, fulfilled life. She was born on September 3, 1934, in Ezi then Midwestern State now Delta State of Nigeria to Diokpa Alor (Awolor - Lion) Biechi and Omeakwu Kanyifunekwu Onwuka Biechi. She had her Elementary School education at a neighboring town called Onitsha Olona then proceeded to Ubiaja Teachers Training College and thereafter became an amazingly gifted teacher. She met and married the love of her life in Lagos, the then Nigeria Airforce Flying Ace - Flight Lieutenant Francis Chukwunweike Ogbolu of blessed memory. The union produced five children: Frances Emeliemuwa Osiki (Nee Ogbolu), Welimma Catherine Ogbolu, Francis Chukwunweike Nkemakonam Ogbolu, Martin Somawina Ayaegbunem Ogbolu and Cora Ogomegbunem Ogbolu, eighteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Catherine is an alumnus of the famed University of Ibadan where she had her post-graduate education. She was widely admired for her depth of wisdom, intellect, consensus building and comportment. She was the first woman to own and drive a car from her town, the first woman to receive formal education to the level that she did and is from the ruling royal family of Ezi. She subsequently opened her own Nursery, Elementary and High School known as Living Spring Schools that touched many lives. She was completely sold out to God, loved, adored and served her Jesus faithfully and lived for her family whom she lavishly and sacrificially poured into. Mom was a long time member of The Christian Redeemed Voices of Church of God Mission Benin City where she was also a Deaconess under the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Mom graduated from All Nations For Christ Bible Institute, Benin City and was ordained a Reverend in Church of God Mission, Texas, USA. Our mother was fiercely loyal, incredibly gifted, doggedly committed with an abiding faith in an unfailing God. She was a voracious reader, a violinist and 'fought a good fight, has finished her course, she kept the faith....' Services and Celebrations would be on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at Only Believe Ministries In Botkins, Ohio.

