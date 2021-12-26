OFFICE, Alaine "Sis"



Passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at 91 years young. Sis was an unforgettable woman who imprinted on the many



relationships she cherished with family and friends, her caring ways, good humor, curiosity of people, and love of life. She was an avid enthusiast of gardening and the arts. She left this world a better place.



Sis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and her husband Phil were married for 70 (shy 6 days) happy years. She will be missed by her



family: sister Judy Cohn, daughter Judy, sons Jim (Jan Tremaine) and Peter (Allyson Haut); grandchildren Lauren (Robert Tykoski), Kate (Michael McCorry), John Scheineson, Emma and Charlotte Office, and great-grandchildren Liam and Carly Tykoski, Maxwell and Willa McCorry; numerous cousins, and other dear relatives.



In consideration of the current pandemic environment, the family will not hold shiva. In lieu of food or flowers, please



remember Sis through contributions to Dayton Children's



Hospital, or the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton.



The burial will be private. A Celebration of Life memorial will take place at a later date. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

