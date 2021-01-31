OEXMANN, Norval

OEXMANN,



Colonel Norval Lee



Age 90, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on 27 January at WPAFB Hospital. Norval was born in Decker, IN, to Leona and Alvin Oexmann. He is preceded in death by a son, Steve, and granddaughter, Mari. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rita (Mouzin), and children Pam Oexmann of



Kettering, OH, Kim (Oexmann) and Jeff Harris of Charlotte, NC, and Deb (Oexmann) and Dick Wagar of Troy, OH. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. After being raised on an Indiana melon farm, Norval enjoyed a distinguished Air Force career, including time spent as a B-52 navigator, in the Cape Canaveral Space Program and at the Pentagon. Military life took the family from California to Maine and points in between for a life filled with adventure and travel. After retiring as an Air Force Colonel from WPAFB, Norval taught math at Centerville High School for 20 years, coaching the girls' softball team. An avid outdoorsman, Norval loved to fish, hunt, birdwatch, and travel to his beloved Lamar Valley in Yellowstone to witness nature in its splendor. As a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather, Norval lived a full and meaningful life. All who knew him admired his generosity, kindness, and compassion. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Graveside services will be



conducted by Fredrick & Son Funeral Home and held at



Memorial Park Cemetery in Vincennes, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature



Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, Ohio 45373, where Norval & Rita were lifetime members, volunteers, and



supporters.

