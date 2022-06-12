OERTHER, Ervin Howard



Ervin Howard Oerther began his heavenly journey on April 2, 2022, with his Family by his side. Erv was born to Rosella (nee Ehrler) and Howard Ervin Oerther on October 26, 1934. He graduated from Norwood High School in 1952 and joined the Navy. After the Navy, he was in the insurance business in Cincinnati and Fairfield, OH. Erv was also active in setting up services in Butler County for people with developmental disabilities and served as Treasurer of the Board of Developmental Disabilities for several years. He helped many people throughout the years, mentoring many young people to better become who they were meant to be. When he was not working or volunteering, he could



often be found with friends on the golf course or in the clubhouse. Erv loved to be the life of the party, telling jokes at gatherings and just about anywhere else where he could find an audience.



He leaves behind his wife Carol (nee Portmann) Oerther; son Jim Oerther of San Francisco; and daughter Jean Oerther of Fairfield; nephews Keith Oerther (wife Julie and daughters Alex and Olivia) of Bloomington, MN, Bradley Oerther (wife Ella and sons Dylan and Drew) of Loveland, OH; and various Ehrler cousins throughout the U.S. He was predeceased by his father, mother, and his brother Kenneth James Oerther of Cincinnati.



Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on June 14, 2022, at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 11676 Hamilton



Avenue, Cincinnati at 11:00 a.m. There will be visitation from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Grace Werzinski will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 or



Augsburg Lutheran Church, 11676 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. www.avancefuneralhome.com.

