OELRICH, Wanda Gail



Wanda Gail Oelrich, age 67, of Brookville, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Gail was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 11, 1955, the daughter of Clarence and Joy Edmonds. Gail enjoyed wallpapering and painting other's homes. She was a lover of horses, dogs and Shanghai. Gail will be remembered for her vibrant, outgoing, exuberant personality and will be dearly missed by her friends, family and pets. Gail is survived by her husband of 38 years, Walter Alfred Oelrich; her son, Carlos Clifton Hensley; her grandson, Carlos Austin Williams Hensley; her step-daughters, Joni (Mike) Bass and Jani (Bernie) Sikon; her grandchildren, Brian (Sarah), Megan (Charlie), Kevin, Jessica, Christopher, Matthew and Sarah; her six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shawna, Eric, Crystal, Brett (Cindy), Donald (Shawn), and Sherri (Greg); and many nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

